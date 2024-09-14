Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.75. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 14,648 shares traded.

Hong Kong and China Gas Trading Up 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Hong Kong and China Gas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

