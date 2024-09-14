Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 1.0 %

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

