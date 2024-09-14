Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 99.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.8%.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $11.00 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $396.66 million, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.70.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

