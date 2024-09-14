Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Director Gillian Beth Zucker Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $30,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,656.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gillian Beth Zucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $30,498.00.

HLI opened at $154.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.61 and its 200-day moving average is $136.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $157.58.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

