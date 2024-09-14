Humanscape Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.88 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is hippocrat.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

