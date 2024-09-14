Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Update

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the August 15th total of 639,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,387,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,247,000 after buying an additional 126,654 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after buying an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,443,000 after buying an additional 40,942 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $261.55. The stock had a trading volume of 348,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.84.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

