Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Trading Down 6%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.37. 24,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 82,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Hyzon Motors Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,352,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $135,292.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,848,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 11,722,872 shares of company stock valued at $948,109 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.