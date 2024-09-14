iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the August 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Price Performance

Shares of ICLK stock remained flat at $2.98 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,136. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iClick Interactive Asia Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform that provides real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes that allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and e-commerce analysis; iParllay, a social commerce platform that offers customer management and marketing automation capabilities; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns.

