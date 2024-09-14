ICON (ICX) Reaches Market Cap of $131.07 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. ICON has a total market cap of $131.07 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,032,703,908 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,412,989 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,032,602,034.7846787 with 1,017,391,976.0715423 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.13063936 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $1,536,461.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

