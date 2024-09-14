ICON (ICX) Trading Up 9.7% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $131.92 million and $1.76 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,032,661,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,409,981 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

