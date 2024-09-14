ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Stock Price Down 8%

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report) dropped 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 2,111 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.
About ICTS International
ICTS International N.V. provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. It offers aviation security services, including security screening, behavior detection on crowds and queues, perimeter guarding/ patrolling, CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution, and vehicle marshalling.
