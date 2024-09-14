iLearningEngines’ (AILE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
iLearningEngines Stock Down 11.3 %
iLearningEngines stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27. iLearningEngines has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that iLearningEngines will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.
