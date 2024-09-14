Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,006,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,469,000 after acquiring an additional 119,921 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,001,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,232,000 after purchasing an additional 99,175 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,926,000 after purchasing an additional 180,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $251.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.