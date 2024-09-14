ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Update

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 644.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ImmuCell stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of ImmuCell at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICCC opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.56. ImmuCell has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 16.35% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

