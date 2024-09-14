ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Update

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 644.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmuCell
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ImmuCell stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of ImmuCell at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ImmuCell Stock Performance
NASDAQ ICCC opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.56. ImmuCell has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.64.
About ImmuCell
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuCell
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.