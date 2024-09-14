Immutable X Price Reaches $1.30 on Top Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002173 BTC on major exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $741.82 million and approximately $26.48 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

