IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Shares Up 15.7%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 218,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 237,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

IMPACT Silver Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.