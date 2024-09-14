Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

IGTAU stock remained flat at $11.54 during trading on Friday. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.