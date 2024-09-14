Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance
IGTAU stock remained flat at $11.54 during trading on Friday. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.
Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile
