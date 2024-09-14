Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) Shares Up 1.4%

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 8,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 192,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Inno Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.

Get Inno alerts:

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Inno Company Profile

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inno Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inno and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.