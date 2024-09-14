InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. InPlay Oil has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $134.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Research analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.