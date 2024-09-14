Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Acquires £149.40 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($195.37).
Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Fredrik Widlund acquired 163 shares of CLS stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £149.96 ($196.10).
CLS Stock Up 1.5 %
CLI opened at GBX 91.90 ($1.20) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.40. CLS Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 129.10 ($1.69). The stock has a market cap of £365.22 million, a PE ratio of -176.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.49) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Monday, September 2nd.
About CLS
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.
