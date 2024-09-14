Insider Buying: FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Buys £497.70 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £497.70 ($650.84).

FDM Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. FDM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 566 ($7.40). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 412.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 391.95. The firm has a market cap of £437.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,440.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Get FDM Group alerts:

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. FDM Group’s payout ratio is 10,357.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDM shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FDM Group from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDM Group

FDM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.