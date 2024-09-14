Insider Buying: Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Director Buys 8,500 Shares of Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 692,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Reade Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 16th, Matthew Reade Miller bought 4,938 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,097.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

GRNT stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.19. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $90.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 17.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 52.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT)

