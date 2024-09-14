Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $124,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,342.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Wm Foran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $128,675.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,250,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after buying an additional 214,334 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Matador Resources by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

