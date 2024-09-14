Insider Buying: Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) President Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEEGet Free Report) President Karl J. Zimmer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $21,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Up 18.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VEEE opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Twin Vee Powercats Co. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 43.37%.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

