Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Director Sells $63,750.00 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $429,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Esteban Lopez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

ADUS opened at $130.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.77 and a 200-day moving average of $112.71. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $134.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $1,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $8,274,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ADUS. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.57.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

