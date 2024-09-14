Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Sells 7,292 Shares of Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

ATGE opened at $72.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Report on Adtalem Global Education

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.