Insider Selling: AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Insider Sells 5,612 Shares of Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $22,672.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 416,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,122.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Spiros Maliagros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $24,518.25.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $23,306.76.

On Friday, August 16th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,464 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $10,028.48.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Spiros Maliagros sold 468 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $1,872.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 200 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $8,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,800 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $9,018.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $28,037.34.

On Monday, July 15th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,779 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $8,895.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $25,902.81.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

Shares of AlTi Global stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $594.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 772,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AlTi Global by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AlTi Global by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

