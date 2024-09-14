Insider Selling: Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Winnie Ling sold 20,000 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,765.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

BLND opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.15. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.22.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 77.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLND. William Blair upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

