Insider Selling: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Shawn Beber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.80, for a total transaction of C$817,960.00.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$83.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$72.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$83.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cormark raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$79.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

