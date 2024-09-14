Insider Selling: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Shawn Beber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.80, for a total transaction of C$817,960.00.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$83.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$72.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$83.64.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
