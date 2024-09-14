Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells C$32,931.36 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Michael Jarred Deal sold 5,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total value of C$32,931.36.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$5.67 and a one year high of C$11.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33.
About First Majestic Silver
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Majestic Silver
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.