Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 4,685 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $52,331.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,478.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
FRSH opened at $11.32 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $174.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FRSH. StockNews.com downgraded Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
