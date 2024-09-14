Insider Selling: HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) CMO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,159 shares in the company, valued at $189,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

HONE stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $565.34 million, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on HONE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HarborOne Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HONE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 192.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,461,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 67,913 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 348,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.