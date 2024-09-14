Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $152,703.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $137.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

