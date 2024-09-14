Insider Selling: Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells $642,782.93 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 49,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $642,782.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,398,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,407,693.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mission Produce Stock Down 0.5 %

AVO opened at $13.18 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $934.59 million, a P/E ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVO. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mission Produce

About Mission Produce

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.