Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $188,763.12 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $188,763.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zillow Group Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Z opened at $59.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,475,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,376,000 after acquiring an additional 80,529 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

