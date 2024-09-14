Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 55,766 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Washington Trust Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,813,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 291,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after buying an additional 68,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 47.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of WASH opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.66%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.