Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises about 0.4% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

