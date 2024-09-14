Inspire Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

NYSE:DHI opened at $194.80 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.54 and its 200 day moving average is $157.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

