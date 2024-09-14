Inspire Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1,221.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.12. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.