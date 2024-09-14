Inspire Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $796,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,272.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 104,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 96,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.44.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $128.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $130.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.68.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

