Inspire Advisors LLC Has $746,000 Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

