Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27,513 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,866.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,866.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $1,710,365. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNS opened at $91.57 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 26.21%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 91.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

