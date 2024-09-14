Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,174,000 after buying an additional 7,203,276 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 141,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,786,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,899,000 after acquiring an additional 135,909 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 8,717,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 180,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS GOVT opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
