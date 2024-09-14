Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,620 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $91,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
