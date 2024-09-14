Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,620 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $91,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.