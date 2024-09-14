International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 40,000 shares trading hands.
International Isotopes Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
About International Isotopes
International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products.
See Also
