International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) SVP Sells $49,750.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,628.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
International Seaways stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.32. 476,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,966. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.89. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.07.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 50.70%. International Seaways’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $21,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after purchasing an additional 286,295 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 25.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after buying an additional 252,492 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after buying an additional 147,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 810,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after buying an additional 139,569 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INSW. StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
