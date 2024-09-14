Interserve (LON:IRV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.05

Interserve plc (LON:IRV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 11.11 ($0.15). Interserve shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,466,403 shares.

Interserve Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.05.

About Interserve

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

