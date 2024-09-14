Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.43

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 87833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
