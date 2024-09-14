Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.43

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 87833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 658,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after buying an additional 65,679 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.