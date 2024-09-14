Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $471.22 and last traded at $469.97. 11,476,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 40,315,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.62.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.09 and its 200 day moving average is $457.07.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

