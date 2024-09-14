Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779,822 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $13,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after buying an additional 325,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,004,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $5,239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,683,000 after purchasing an additional 166,712 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,384,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.